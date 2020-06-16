Donald F. Malone
Paramus - Donald F. Malone, age 83, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in the Bronx, NY, he resided in Locust Point, NY for 30 years before moving to Paramus four years ago. Mr. Malone proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University in 1978. Always involved in his community, he was a member of Elks Lodge 871 of the Bronx, Elks Lodge 2001 of Paramus, Moose Lodge of Margate, FL, past president and member of the Locust Point Civic Association, member of the Locust Point Yacht Club and past president and member of the Oriole Gardens III Association in Margate, FL. A gregarious man, Don was active throughout his life, enjoying skiing, boating, swimming and golfing.
Prior to retiring, he was a General Manager with the Gannett Company in Springfield, NJ for many years.
Beloved and devoted husband of Veronica (Boyle) Malone. Loving father of Helen Virgone and husband Joseph, Donald Malone, Jr. and wife Tina, John Malone and wife Toni, Mary Scully and husband James, Patricia Pintauro and husband Frank, Ann Pintauro and husband Robert, Claire Cavalli and husband Dennis and James Malone. Cherished grandfather of 22. Adored great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Robert Malone and wife Marie, Sr. Mary Malone and brother-in-law of Helen Held. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, June 19, 2020, 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com. A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald to New York City Relief, newyorkcityrelief.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.