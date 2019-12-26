|
Donald (Dinky) Farraro, Jr.
Hasbrouck Heights - Donald (Dinky) Farraro, Jr., age 73, of Hasbrouck Heights, on 12/16/2019.
Beloved husband to Maria Russo and stepfather to Tom Russo and his wife Karen. Dear grandfather of Alexandra. Brother to Michael Farraro and his wife Martha. Caring uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and devoted to many family members. He served our country in the US Army from 1966 to 1972. Before retiring in 2005 Dinky worked for Craft/Nabisco in Edison and for 33 years was a member of Teamsters Local #560. He loved to play poker and was a member of Friendly Hunting Club in Secaucus.
For many years he enjoyed singing and performing all songs from Frank Sinatra and recently bringing joy to many people as the lead singer with his "Touch of Sinatra Tribute Show".
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday 12/29/19 at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge from 2-6 PM. Donations to PO BOX 1000 Dept 142 Memphis TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated.