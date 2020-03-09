|
Donald Francis McCarthy
Paramus - Donald Francis McCarthy, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Born to Helen and John McCarthy Sr., on February 26, 1939. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and Iona College. After serving in the U.S. Navy on the US Recovery from 1958-1963, he joined the New York Police Department where he retired as Detective of the Bronx Task Force in 1982. After his marriage to Civita Acocella in May of 1982, they moved to Paramus, NJ; where Donald became Director of Security for Bergen County's Bergen Pines.
Donald is predeceased by his parents and brothers John Jr. and Vincent and sister Patricia Sammy. He is survived by his beloved wife Civita, brothers-in-law Timothy Sammy, Vincent Acocella, and Robert Doucette and sisters-in-law Catherine McCarthy, Geraldine Doucette, Carmela Acocella, and Jean Acocella. Cherished uncle to his 23 nieces and nephews, 38 great-nieces and nephews and 6 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Monday, March 16th from 4-8PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at Our Lady of Visitation, 234 N. Farview Avenue in Paramus, on Tuesday, March 17th at 10AM. Entombment following to Garden of Memories in Washington Township.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Donald McCarthy to his favorite charities; St. Francis Breadline, 144 W. 32nd St., NY, NY 10001, Missionaries of Charity, 335 E. 145th St., Bronx, NY 10451, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.