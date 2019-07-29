Services
Donald G. Suter


1930 - 2019
Donald G. Suter Obituary
Donald G. Suter

Wayne - Donald G. Suter, 88, of Wayne, formerly of Kinnelon, died at home Friday, July 26, 2019 in the loving care of his family.

Don is survived by his wife, Louise (Leone) Suter; his children, Jeanne Wachter and her husband William, Nancy Suter, and Donald Suter; his brothers, Lawrence and Frank Suter; his sister, Therese Gelok; and his grandchildren, Pamela Wachter, Daniel Wachter, Adam Suter and Ian Suter.

He was predeceased by his siblings, William Suter, Russell Suter, Gertrude Piscitelli, and Florence Wynalda.

Funeral services will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com for more information.
