Donald Glen McMillan
Lyndhurst - McMillan, Donald Glen , 53, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, October, 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late Julianna Gray and Salvatore Veniero. Loving father of Nicholas Antiorio, Makenzie McMillan, and Robert McMillan. Dear brother of Salvatore Veniero and the late Jessica Veniero. Friends will be received Saturday 1-3PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Donald was an Electrician and employed by the Local IBEW 164. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com