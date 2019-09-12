|
|
Donald H. Voss
New London, NH - Donald H. Voss peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 83 after a challenging series of strokes.
He was born in Evanston, IL on June 12, 1936 to A. George Voss and Mona Heller Voss Davisson. Don and his wife Jane resided in Montclair, NJ before retiring to New London, NH. He graduated from Verona High School in Verona, NJ in 1954 and Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH in 1958 with a degree in Economic Geography. In 1961, he married his college sweetheart, Jane Dittmann Voss, whom he courted while she attended Colby Junior (now Colby-Sawyer) College in New London. He was predeceased by his brother George D. Voss who also graduated from Dartmouth in 1954.
In his early years he was an athlete, and worked as a Coca-Cola delivery driver and Golf Caddy among other jobs. He completed the U.S. Army ROTC program at Dartmouth and subsequently served in the infantry, with a rank of Captain. His business career began with a brief stint at the New York Telephone Company followed by a 31-year run as a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch in New Jersey. After retirement, he was an active Dartmouth Alumnus participating in recruitment and other efforts to advance the school. He volunteered at Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, where he often participated in Mission activities. He and his wife Jane were dedicated volunteers at The Fells Historic Estate & Gardens in Newbury, NH (earning Outstanding Volunteer recognition).
He had a great affinity for sports throughout his life. He participated in many, and particularly enjoyed golf and tennis. As a spectator, he was an ardent supporter of Dartmouth Athletics, the NY Giants, the NY Yankees and the NJ Devils hockey team over the years.
He will be remembered for his affable and gentle spirit, a firm handshake, smooth golf swing, salt-of-the-earth nature, humility, warm and playful sense of humor, love of nature, concern for family and friends and those less fortunate.
Don was a devoted husband and loving father to his children. Surviving are his wife Jane; his children, Cynthia Voss, Andrew Remick Voss and Christine K. Voss; a sister-in-law and several nieces and a nephew.
Services: A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., with reception immediately following in Foulkes Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: The Fells Historic Estate & Gardens, P.O. Box 276, Newbury, NH 03255; Kearsarge Community Presbyterian Church, 82 King Hill Road, New London, NH 03257 or to Dartmouth College, designated to the DAE-George D. Voss 1954 and Donald H. Voss 1958 Fund, Gift Recording Office, Dartmouth College, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755.