DONALD HAYDEN

September 19, 2014

DON - FIVE YEARS WITHOUT YOU

They say the hardest thing in the world is losing someone you love. Someone you wanted to grow old with. Someone who showed you how to love unconditionally. Whoever said death was the hard part was wrong. Letting go & realizing I will never see, feel, and hear you again is even harder. You brought me so much joy. You were my world & I wanted to spend a million years with you. I learned that you must live & love everyday like it's your last ~ because one day it will be. You completed my life. Now I have to tell my heart how to live without you. There isn't a day or a single moment when I don't think of you. Until we meet again, I'll fall asleep with you in my heart ~ because it's there you are still alive. Sleep with the Angels my love. For it's never goodbye~it's always see you later!

Always In My Heart,

Your Loving Wife,

Joanna
