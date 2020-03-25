Services
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
1931 - 2020
Donald J. Baumgartner Obituary
Donald J. Baumgartner of Wayne NJ and formally of Belmar NJ and Union City NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Union City on November 25, 1931 to the late Lawrence and Daisy Baumgartner. Donald is preceded in death by his loving wife Bertha of 40 years.
Donald served as United States Navy veteran and a retired vice president of Hudson United Bank with over 48 years of banking experience. Donald is survived by his loving daughters Rita and Donna.
Donald's life celebration will be Saturday, March 15 the viewing is from 10 - 11am with a funeral service to follow at: Leber Funeral Home 2000 Kennedy Blvd Union City NJ.
Donald will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel cemetery 10 Serpentine Rd., Tenafly NJ
Published in The Record/Herald News on Mar. 26, 2020
