Donald J. Cowan, Sr.
Vero Beach, FL - Donald J. Cowan, Sr., 81, formerly of Upper Montclair, NJ, passed peacefully away on, Feb 8 after a short illness.
Born on January 10, 1938, Mr. Cowan is survived by his daughters Donna Scanlon, Lorrie Myers, Deborah Cowan and Sandra Fischer (Joe). 11 Grandchildren Jon, Amanda, and Nicholas (Sara) Scanlon, Mark Herbert, Jr, Kate Haenke (Derek), David Cowan, Nicole and Daniel Dobrowolski, Lauren and Joseph Fischer, and Tyler Cowan-Sanges. Five Great Grandchildren, Mary Jane, James, and Sebastian Scanlon, Carter Capp, Jaxon Haenke. He was preceded in death by his parents John Stanley and Catherine (Mooney) Cowan, son PFC Donald J Cowan, Jr, daughter Cary Anne Cowan, brothers Jerome, Robert, Roger and Richard, sister Nancy and great granddaughter Jennifer Scanlon.
Born in Orange NJ, Mr. Cowan joined the US Marine Corps on August 15, 1955, serving in Washington DC until his Honorable Discharge as a Corporal in 1959. He joined the Montclair (New Jersey) Police Department in 1965 where he rose to the rank of Detective and served until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement, he moved to Vero Beach in 1989, and worked security for Orchid Island until 2009.
Mr. Cowan was an active member of the Montclair PBA, and a founding member of The Irish/American Club of Vero Beach, where he was a 30-year resident. An avid sports fan, Mr. Cowan was a true-blue NY Giants and Boston Red Sox fan.
Known for his mischievous sense of humor and twinkle in his eye, Mr. Cowan will be missed by not only his daughters, but many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his special friend Marianne Crist.
A Catholic Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 12th at St Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach.