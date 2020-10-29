Donald J. Ferrante



Ridgefield - Donald J. Ferrante, 83, passed away March 25th, 2020 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ



Donald was Pre deceased by his parents Catherine & Columbo Ferrante, and his beloved brother Richard Ferrante.



Donald leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Rosemarie Ferrante and his three sons: Donald and Annette Ferrante, Stephen and Lynn Ferrante, and Michael Ferrante. Left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren: Sara & Justin Higgins, Cayla & Ben Fanelli, William Ferrante & Ashley Ferrante. He also leaves behind seven nieces & nephews. Affectionately known by everyone as "Poppy", he never missed an activity or sporting event involving his grandchildren. He could always be found in the stands cheering them on.



Donald was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School class of 1954 & attended Farleigh Dickenson University. He was initially employed in the family embroidery business until it was sold. He then became employed by Scired Enterprises, managing several car washes in Palisades Park & North Bergen NJ. After retiring in 2007, he devoted his time to his family and his passion for music.



Donald avocation was stamp, coin, & postcard collecting and he was highly respected for his knowledge. He began collecting stamps when he was just 10 years old and continued collecting right until his passing. However, his true passion was music. He was an accomplished Clarinet & Saxophone Player. When in high school, the music teacher recommended that Donald & 3 other members audition for the New York National Guard's 199th Army Band. Once accepted, the band was required to perform at many NY state functions. The band was also invited to play at the inaugural parade for both Presidents Dwight Eisenhower & John Kennedy. They were also required for 2 weeks every summer to play for the West Point Cadets. After 12 years, he was honorably discharged. He then became member of the Fairview VFW band, who marched in many of the local holiday parades. 1n 1993, once the VFW band disassembled, he became a member of the Teaneck Blue Chip Barbershop Chorus, and the Banana Bunch Band. He remained with the group right up until his passing. His love of music was passed on to his 3 sons which thrilled him. He also served many years as a leader with the Ridgefield Boy Scouts.



Donald was a role model for his sons as well as a hard task master with an unbelievable work ethic which he instilled in his sons. He was so proud of their accomplishments and successes. His life was too short, but he left a legacy that will carry them the rest of their lives.



Once the pandemic passes, the family is planning a service and a celebration of his life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store