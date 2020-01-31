|
|
Donald J. Kwederis
Waldwick - Donald Joseph Kwederis (Don), 92 of Waldwick, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dorothy (nee Pike), devoted father of Gregory Kwederis and wife Sherry, of Boca Raton, FL, daughter Dianne and husband Gary Sansone of Oakland, NJ, daughter Donna and husband Duncan Kirk of Chevy Chase, MD, daughter Cindy and husband Don Sietsma of Oakland, NJ, daughter Christine and husband Erik Schafer of Oakland, NJ, caring grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Donald worked for Ingersoll-Rand for over 41 years eventually becoming Director of Purchasing. He received his Business Administration degree from NYU in 1959. Don was also a Trustee on the Waldwick Board of Education. He was a medic in WWII, serving in the Philippines. He loved playing tennis and golf. He also enjoyed cooking and a good glass of wine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy a contribution in Donald's name can be sent to the s Project.org/donate.