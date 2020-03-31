|
Donald J. Landzettel
Mahwah - Donald John Landzettel, 82, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ after a short but fierce battle against the corona virus. He and his wife Gail (nee Newman) treasured their loving relationship for over 59 years. Born on March 4, 1938, at home, Don burst into this world interrupting a pinnacle game. He grew up in Fair Lawn and graduated from Fair Lawn High School, continuing as active President of the Class of 1956 for the remainder of his life. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College Class of 1960 and continued his connection there with the Friends of the Dartmouth College Marching Band (President for many years and Tenor Saxophone player for over 40 years) and his fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon. Don completed his military/reserve obligation with the Army, retiring with the rank of Captain in 1969. After college, Don joined the family Company, Landzettel & Sons/Lazon Paints in Fair Lawn where he served as Vice President and Retail Manager of the Fair Lawn and Midland Park stores. Don was very proud of his Fair Lawn heritage and enthusiastically chaired the annual Old Timers Dinner for decades. In Allendale, (1963-2010) Don was a Leader for Boy Scout Troop 252 and an active member of the Allendale Holiday Observers. Don was well known for his high energy and sense of community. He was a very active and dedicated member of Archer Church since 1964. He served in virtually every leadership role, sang in the choir, played sax in the Praise Band and organized special events too numerous to mention. He initiated the now annual Allendale Community Christmas Concert. He was a humble member of AA for over 25 years and was a sponsor to many. For over 26 years, Don was a member of the Foundation Board for New Bridge Medical Center (formerly Bergen Regional) holding the Presidency for several years. The Foundation presented him with its Lifetime Achievement Award and, in addition the hospital dedicated the newly renovated Inter-religious chapel to him which was so appropriate given his strong spiritual faith. Don leaves daughters Susan and her husband Paul Berntsen of Bedford, NH and Lori and her husband Patrick Gazzano of Jackson, NJ. And four grandchildren; Corinne and Brandon Berntsen, Tyler and Kirsten Gazzano. Also surviving is Don's brother Robert Landzettel and his wife Arlene of Mahwah, NJ and sister Betty Kasperski of Georgetown, DE. Predeceased by his son Douglas Joseph at age 30, (BSA 252 Eagle Scout). His was a life of generosity, compassion and love. A service celebrating his life will be held when public gatherings are permitted. The family would like to thank all of those who prayed for Don when he was fighting this awful virus and for everyone who has shared in our sorrow of the loss of such a giving man. We ask for continued prayers for all those still effected, all those caring for the sick and for a swift solution to end this pandemic. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring his memory by making a contribution to "his" church or "his" hospital at: Archer United Methodist Church, 137 E. Allendale Ave, Allendale, NJ 07401 or The Foundation at New Bridge Medical Center, 230 E. Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.