Donald J. McLaughlin
Manchester - Donald J. McLaughlin, age 81, of Manchester, NJ, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Don served in the United States Marine Corps before graduating from St. John's University in 1959.
Employed as a management consultant for a number of years, he served as a management of¬ficer with Fidelity Union Trust, and later served as an industrial engineer with Chase Manhattan Bank. In 1976, Don founded and established McLaughlin and Sons Church Supply Company in Ridgewood, NJ, which he owned and operated for 30 years before he retired in 2006.
Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kath¬leen (Barnes) McLaughlin, their five sons and their spouses, Frank (Molly), James (Yolanda), Matthew (Lauren), William (Salina), and John (Allison); Don was a loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren, Colin, Maggie, Alejandro, Joseph, Caroline, Maddie, and Kyle. Don is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann (McLaughlin) Weiler of Hilton Head, SC.
Visitation services will be held Thursday, April 11 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12 at 10am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth in Mid¬dletown, NJ.