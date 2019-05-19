|
|
Donald J. Ruschman
Park Ridge - Donald J. Ruschman, a 50 year resident of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 86.
He is the Beloved husband of Violet (nee Temprano) for over 60 years. Dear brother of Margaret Kroll, Louise Rutherford, Bobbi Kerfehs, Irene Hampton, Fred Ruschman, Rita Oettinger, & Arthur Ruschman. Devoted father of Pamela & Brian Donlan, Darren and Janice & Dan O'Brien. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Noelle Donlan, Donald "DJ" and Andrew Ruschman, and Erin, Connor, Caitlin and Meredith O'Brien.
Don was born on News Year's Day 1933. He grew up in Bergenfield. Don played football for Vince Lombardi when he attended St. Cecilia's High School. Don is a United States Navy Veteran, who served during the Korean War. After serving, he got married to Vi and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Don worked for 38 years for NJ Bell Telephone Co, where he retired as an External Affairs Manager. During this time, Donald proudly served as Mayor of Park Ridge for 11 years. He was also a Councilman for 8 years and Past President of Board of Education for 9 years. He also served on the Municipal Pool Commission, Centennial Committee and was Committee Chairman for the Park Ridge 75th Anniversary celebration.
Don was Past President of Park Ridge Rotary Club and Governor's Representative for Rotary District 749. He was a member of the Park Ridge Golden Age Social Club. He was past Lt. Governor of N. J. Optimist International. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Pascack Valley Hospital and the Bergen Community College Foundation.
Don served as a member of numerous organizations & Boards, including Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce, Bergenfield Optimist Club, American Heart Association - SW Bergen, Ramapo College Foundation, Bergen Council Girl Scouts, Ramapo College Foundation, Board of Regents of Felician College, Bergen Council Boy Scouts. He was also an associate member of Bergen County Police Chiefs Association, Board of Advisors of Bergen County C.Y.O., and TWIN (YWCA) Steering Committee. He was a member of: Bergen County Municipal Managers' Association, Bergen County Executive Search Committee, Buehler Challenger & Science Center, Capital & Endowment Committee.
Amazingly Don also found time to be a member of 15 different Chambers of Commerce around Bergen County. He was also a baseball umpire and he coached his kids in Little League baseball. Don was an avid golfer.
Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM with Golden Age Club Service at 3 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass 10 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy R C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ. Interment to follow in Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Donald may be made to . https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds? px=5825661&pg=personal&fr id=39300