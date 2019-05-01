|
|
Donald J. Wolff
Central Valley, NY - Dr. Wolff passed away April 23, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital following a long illness. He is survived by his loving sister, Barbara C. Staiano and her husband Frank of Highlands Mills, his brother William C. Wolff of Boone, North Carolina, his nephews Matthew & Timothy Staiano, and a great niece & nephew.
Dr. Wolff was a professor of Pharmacology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School for more than 40 years. He was greatly admired & respected by his colleagues and students.
Private cremation services were held on Monday April 29, 2019.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.