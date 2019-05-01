Services
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers
1 Lawrence Street
Spring Valley, NY 10977-3532
(845) 469-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Wolff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald J. Wolff Obituary
Donald J. Wolff

Central Valley, NY - Dr. Wolff passed away April 23, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital following a long illness. He is survived by his loving sister, Barbara C. Staiano and her husband Frank of Highlands Mills, his brother William C. Wolff of Boone, North Carolina, his nephews Matthew & Timothy Staiano, and a great niece & nephew.

Dr. Wolff was a professor of Pharmacology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School for more than 40 years. He was greatly admired & respected by his colleagues and students.

Private cremation services were held on Monday April 29, 2019.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now