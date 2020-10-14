Donald James Sime
Totowa - Sime, Donald James age 80 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Barbara (nee Wade) Sime. Loving father of Eric Sime & his wife Jean, Patrick Sime & his husband Stephen Cohen, Brian Sime & his wife Nancy and Heather Wilson & her husband Scott. Devoted grandfather of James Sime, Sara Sime and Holly Wilson. Born in Newark, he lived in Totowa for most of his life. He was an Operations Manager for Merck Pharmaceutical, Parsippany for many years before retiring in 1998. He received his Master's Degree from Newark College of Engineering. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 PM. Donations to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.