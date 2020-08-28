Donald John de CastroDonald John de Castro passed away at the age of 89 in Naples, Florida on August 11, 2020 of complications following surgery. He was born to Donald and Frances de Castro of Closter, New Jersey and was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Carole Sarubbi de Castro.He is survived by his brother Richard de Castro (wife, Irene) of Ridgewood, NJ, his niece, Diane of Madison, NJ and his nephew, Daniel (wife, Heather) of New York City and their children, Fallon and Eamon.Donald was a graduate of Closter High School and Seton Hall University and served in the New Jersey National Guard for two years.He spent his entire career with American Cyanamid of Wayne, NJ in various international positions, retiring as Senior Executive of the Latin American Division.Donald lived for many years in Chatham, NJ moving to Naples following the death of his wife in 2016.A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 234 Southern Boulevard in Chatham on Friday, September 4th at 11 am. Interment will follow at Fair Mount Cemetery in Chatham. For the live stream link to view the mass or to send a condolence, please visit,