Donald Kramer
New York - Kramer, Donald age 70, of New York City, on June 12, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from St. Francis College, LIU Post MS Special Education, Fordham University MA Supervision and Administration, Education, Teacher, Elementary School Principal, Accomplished Pianist, Organist, Singer and Great Cook. He had a passion for music, especially classical & liturgical, he sang with Julliard Chorus as Bass Leader for some time. A Devout Catholic, Treasured Director of Music Ministry at St. John's R.C Church, Leonia, for over 40 years and was a dedicated to his work and parish family.
Beloved brother of Robert Kramer and his wife Patricia, the late Richard Kramer and his wife Sharon, John Kramer and his wife Christine, Virginia McShane and her husband Joseph. Cherished uncle of Kathleen & Christopher, Christopher & Nicole, Jennifer, Sean, Joseph & Erin and Thomas. Loving great uncle of Vaughn, and Danielle.
Don was always a gentleman, with a big heart and laugh to match… his great ability to connect with both adults and children, was based on his warmth, humor, welcoming and acceptance of all who met him. He cherished his family, friends, and parish family, he will be greatly missed.
All are invited to Assemble Wednesday for the celebration of his funeral mass in St. John's R. C. Church at 11:00 AM.