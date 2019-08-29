|
|
Donald L. Fields 1928 - 2019
Paramus - Donald L. Fields, of Paramus N.J. passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. As a youth, he attended P.S. 47 School for the Deaf in Manhattan and later graduated from Atlantic Highlands Public High School. Afterwards, he attended the Trenton School for the Deaf where he studied and mastered the art of photo engraving. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 22 and took part in the restoration of the historic Henry Hudson site, today known as the Henry Hudson Trail in Highlands, N.J.
Donald's wife Elise passed away earlier this year. They were married for 61 loving and productive years.
He is survived by his son Donald Jr.; daughter-in-law Barbara Radey; daughter Laura Ernest; son-in-law John, and two granddaughters, Michelle Magee and husband Ryan; a great granddaughter, Violet Elise; and granddaughter Jessica Ernest.
Donald served as a photo engraver for the Newark Star-Ledger, from where he retired.
During his life, Donald was notably involved with sports and social organizations promoting the advancement of the deaf, beginning with the Northern Valley Club of the Deaf. In September of 2000, he established the Bergen County Deaf Senior Center of Midland Park. Donald was also involved with the United States Deaf Skiers Association, serving as president and coordinating many Winter Olympic Games for The Deaf around the world, in conjunction with the IOC and the CISS.
During their retirement, Donald and Elise continued to be world travelers - Elise was a former Pan Am employee - and adventures around the globe was a love they shared. Their travels took them to Japan, the Far East, Australia and Europe on many joyous occasions. Avid skiers, the Alps became for them, especially in their youth, a favorite and cherished destination. Later in life, they enjoyed time spent together on river cruises.
A memorial will be held in his honor at a future date to be announced.