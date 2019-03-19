Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Donald Levan Sr.

Clifton - Donald Levan, Sr. age 86, of Clifton NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Agnes Levan. Devoted father of Richard Levan and his wife Donna, Donald Levan, Jr. and his wife Nancy, the late Peter Levan and his surviving wife Marianne, Keith Levan and Darlene Levan. Dear brother of Betty Levan. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Prior to his retirement Donald was employed as a tractor trailer driver for Metro Carrier in Clifton. Don loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his sons. A private funeral will be held. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
