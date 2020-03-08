Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Donald M. Lynch

Donald M. Lynch Obituary
Donald M. Lynch

Wayne - Age 83, of Wayne passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Corona, Queens, NY and lived in Wayne. Don was a proud US Air Force veteran who served during the Korean war and was a member of the Pompton Lakes VFW Post 2906.

Until his retirement in 1989, he worked for NY life Insurance Co. in NY, where he started in the Human Resources Department and later became an Assistant Vice President in their Investment Department. Don was avid reader with a great love of history. He enjoyed all the activities of the Pines Lake Section of Wayne when he resided there especially taking long walks around the lake. He will be remembered as a fine dresser and a gentleman.

He is survived by his Devoted wife: Carolyn Stevens; brother-in-law, Wesley K. Stevens and his wife Janice; his niece, Brooke Young; nephew, Wesley W. Stevens and great-nephew, Wesley H. Stevens as well as and many cousins including Marti Hawley.

All are welcome to the visiting hours on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne and the funeral service on Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Hollywood Memorial Park Cemetery, Union.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Don's name to .
