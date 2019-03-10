|
Donald Maiocco
Easthampton, MA - Dr. Donald T. Maiocco, age 79, passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 7, 2019, in Ridgewood, NJ. With him at the time were his son Joshua Maiocco and his nephew Kevin O'Connell.
The loving husband of the late Joan Murray Maiocco, Don had just moved back to New Jersey after 10 years in the Northampton, MA, area. Prior to that, he and Joan had lived in Ridgewood, Nantucket and New York City.
Don was born and raised in West New York, NJ. He attended West New York High School, and earned his BA in Education from New Jersey State College; Masters in education from Columbia University, and PhD in educational leadership from Columbia University. He married Joan in 1961, and their son Josh was born in 1968.
Until his retirement, Dr. Maiocco was the Headmaster of St. David's School in New York, NY. Formerly he served as Superintendent of Schools in Nantucket, MA, Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Princeton NJ qand held a number of administrative and principal positions in Ridgewood, NJ. He was a passionate lifelong scholar of art history and introduced the Eighth Grade Humanities Program and Italian Study Tour during his tenure at St. David's.
Don is survived by his son Joshua Maiocco of Westminster West, VT, his grandchildren Jackson and Layla Maiocco of Westminster, West VT and their mother, Jennifer Silver of Saxtons River, VT. Predeceased by his sister Sandy Shaw and his brother Gregory Dabdoub. Don cherished his relationships with Joan's siblings, his nieces and nephews, and their children. Don's nephew, Kevin O'Connell, was an integral source of love and support him, especially as his health declined.
A viewing will be held at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home at 306 East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ on Monday, March 11th, from 6:00 to 8:00p.m. There will be a funeral mass at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 88 East Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Dr. Maiocco's name be sent to the . www.vanemburgh.com