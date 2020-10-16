1/
Brother Donald McMillan
Brother Donald McMillan

The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Donald McMillan, who passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Brother McMillan was initiated into Local Union No. 164 in 2001 and was an IBEW member for 19 years, living in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Visiting will be on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Stellato Funeral Home ~ 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

THOMAS J. SULLIVAN

President




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
