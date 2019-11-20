|
|
Donald P. Rodriguez
Wood-Ridge - Donald P. Rodriguez 75, of Wood-Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Ralph and Lena Rodriguez. Donald was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, he was an Assistant Vice-President at Kearny Federal Savings in Wood-Ridge where he worked for thirty-two years. Donald was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford and a member of the choir. He was a former member of the choir and a Eucharistic Minister at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge. He was also a member of the Bukas Loob sa Dios. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Walling) Rodriguez. Devoted father of Lisa Clarke and her husband Neil, Donna Annazone and William Rodriguez and his wife Christine. Dear brother of the late Robert Rodriguez. Brother-in-law of Lorraine Rodriguez, William and Candace Walling and Roberta Walling. Loving grandfather of Justin, Joseph, Aidan, Eamonn and Kayla. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church East Rutherford at 11:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, November 22nd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wood-Ridge Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 282 Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated.