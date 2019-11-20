Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Rodriguez Obituary
Donald P. Rodriguez

Wood-Ridge - Donald P. Rodriguez 75, of Wood-Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Ralph and Lena Rodriguez. Donald was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University where he received his Bachelors Degree. Before retiring, he was an Assistant Vice-President at Kearny Federal Savings in Wood-Ridge where he worked for thirty-two years. Donald was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford and a member of the choir. He was a former member of the choir and a Eucharistic Minister at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge. He was also a member of the Bukas Loob sa Dios. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Walling) Rodriguez. Devoted father of Lisa Clarke and her husband Neil, Donna Annazone and William Rodriguez and his wife Christine. Dear brother of the late Robert Rodriguez. Brother-in-law of Lorraine Rodriguez, William and Candace Walling and Roberta Walling. Loving grandfather of Justin, Joseph, Aidan, Eamonn and Kayla. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church East Rutherford at 11:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, November 22nd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wood-Ridge Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 282 Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -