Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
Manchester - Donald Pulicicchio, Sr., age 84, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Donald lived in Manchester, NJ and was formerly of Little Falls, and West Paterson, NJ, and proudly served with the Coast Guard during the Korean War. Don was an auto mechanic by trade, owning his own business for many years.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary (nee Durino), his daughter Marylynn Caruso and husband Paul, and his son Donald Pulicicchio, Jr. and his honey Margie Ferner. He was adored by his grandchildren: Jessica and husband Will, Amanda, Jillian and Natalie, as well as his beloved sister Jean Tomes and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph.

Visiting will be Wednesday, May 29 from 4-8 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls with a service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

