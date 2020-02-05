|
Donald R. Gray
Glen Rock - Donald R. Gray of Glen Rock, formerly of Ridgewood, passed away on February 5, 2020 peacefully at his home at the age of 93. He was a loving husband to his wife Joan (nee Cleary) of almost 55 years and beloved father to his children Geralyn Gray-Lewis (Victor) of Jackson, MS, Joseph Gray (deceased) of Florence, MS, Kathleen Marshall of London, Ohio, David Gray (Alison) of Dumont, NJ, Mary Denio (Peter) of Fair Lawn, NJ and John Gray of Bend, OR. He leaves his many grandchildren, Ellie Prentice, Jeremy and Beth Ann Marshall, Lynn Pham, Rachael Kenyon (Brett), Mary Pauline Riker (Robert), Michael Gray-Lewis (Shelley), Clare Berlin (Will), Maura and John David Gray-Lewis (both deceased), Mollie and Joseph Gray-Lewis, Lindsey and Trevor Gray, Conor, Riley and Devon Denio and 11 great-grandchildren. Born on June 20, 1926 to parents Harry and Josephine Gray, Donald was a graduate of Brown University. Before retiring, he was n AVP of Chubb & Son, NYC. He retired as a Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was active duty during the Korean War on a Carrier Division Staff. He was a member of the Naval Cryptological Veterans Assn. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where he served on the Pastoral Council and other ministries. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at . For more information go to feeneyfuneralhome.com