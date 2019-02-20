|
|
Donald Ray Miller
Clifton - Donald Miller of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 90. Born and raised in West Virginia, he made Clifton his home for nearly 70 years. In his youth, Donald excelled at basketball, track and gymnastics. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he served on the USS Missouri and the USS Wisconsin. During his time in the Navy, Donald worked as a barber and occasionally stepped into the ring to box. He also embarked on a Goodwill Tour that travelled much of South America. Don married the love of his life Mary (Competiello) in 1948 and together they shared 68 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. Donald was employed as a Machinist at Athenia Steel for 34 years, prior to his retirement in 1987. He was an active member in the community; organizing cleanup projects in the city, participating in the Clifton AARP and American Legion Post 8, and volunteering with his wife Mary at Passaic General Hospital. Donald was best known as the "Allwood Santa", which brought happiness and joy to two generations worth of children in the community. Donald was a terrific dancer and a skilled handyman, and in his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening, and trips with his wife and friends to Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his wife Mary, his daughter Linda Hagen, and four siblings. Donald is survived by his daughter, Donna Rama and husband Vinny of Wayne; by his son John, of Edgewater Park; by seven grandchildren, Vinny and Katie Rama, Jonathan Hagen and wife Wendy and Christopher Hagen, and Jeanne, Erin, and Melissa Miller; by his sister Audra Hurley; and by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will begin 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Passaic. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . allwoodfuneralhome.com