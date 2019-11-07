Services
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 170
33 W Passaic St
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallington - Donald Rehe of Wallington, peacefully passed away on Oct 27th, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. Donald proudly served his Country for 9 Years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 170 in Rochelle Park, for the past 45 years. Donald was preceded in death by his son Donald W. Rehe. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth Ann (Schultz) Rehe, his children Debora Wellema and Kevin Rehe, his loving grandchildren Danielle, Nicole, and Ronni Wellema, his dear sister Betty Enos as well his dog Bubba. The Rehe family will be hosting a reception from 1pm to 5pm, with a memorial service, and military honors taking place at 2pm, Sunday, November 10th, 2019, at the American Legion Post 170; 33 W Passaic St, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662. Contributions to are greatly appreciated;

www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
