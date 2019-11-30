Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Donald Richard Obituary
Donald Richard

Elmwood Park - Donald Richard, 81, of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Born in Hackensack, he spent most of his adult life in Elmwood Park. He worked for the Elmwood Park Department of Public Works in Elmwood Park before he retired. He was a member of the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company #1, Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Elmwood Park Crossing Guard.

Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Wood), loving father of Deanna Rutherford and Julie Van Houten, dear brother of Lois Banca, proud grandfather of 3.

Visiting Monday 6 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Graveside service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the or Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company #1 would be appreciated.
