Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Donald "Rocky" Rista


1931 - 2020
Hasbrouck Heights - Donald "Rocky" Rista of Hasbrouck Heights passed away after a brief illness at the age of 88. Donald honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant. He worked as a member of the Hudson County Carpenters Union for 42 years until he retired in 1992. His enjoyment was his family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing, as well as traveling the world with his wife.

He was a member of the Hasbrouck Heights B.P.O. Elks Lodge 1962 and a charter member of the Hasbrouck Heights Swim Club for the past 58 years. He is predeceased by his son Donald and granddaughter Nicole. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresa, and three sons, Michael and his wife Michelle, Brian and his wife Margaret, and Mark and his wife Ferlise. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Brian, Laura, Matthew, Patrick and Melanie.

Services and cremation will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
