Donald Robert Golabek
Clifton - Donald Robert Golabek, 83, was called home on March 12, with his family at his side.
Don was born on May 12, 1936, at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, to Joseph and Stella (Dabal) Golabek. He lived in Wallington, and graduated from Lodi High School in 1954. A strong swimmer, he spent the summer as a lifeguard at Seaside Heights, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Don reported to Fort Dix, and then was stationed in Korea. After being honorably discharged, he took a position with International Telephone & Telegraph (ITT), worked his way up to management, and retired as Maintenance Supervisor in 1996, after 39 years of service.
Don met Barbara, his loving wife of 59 years, at ITT. They married in 1961. In 1963, they purchased a house in Clifton, and later, with the help of family and friends, Don added a second story to accommodate their growing family. They have made it home for 57 years. He was a parishioner of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
Don was a champion fisherman and hunter, and an avid NY Giants fan. He enjoyed playing softball with the ITT and the Northern Division leagues, coaching baseball with the Northern Division Little League, and bowling with the ITT team. Don was always there to lend a helping hand, and was well-known for being able to repair anything.
Don was a devoted family man, and loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Barbara (Kacmarcik); son and daughter-in-law Donald and Margaret; his daughter and son-in-law Cathleen and Garry Gough; and daughter Susan. His youngest daughter Barbara Jeanne preceded him in death. He is also survived by five grandchildren -- Jennifer (and Robert Moore), Jason, Amaya, Zoey and Tess; four great grandchildren -- Ashlyn, RJ, Cameron and Declan; brother Michael (Jean); sister Geraldine Urgovitch; brother-in-law Donald Kacmarcik; and sister-in-law Joan Pietrowitz. Don was preceded in death by his brother Joseph.
Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton and 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Don's memory. www.ShookFH.com