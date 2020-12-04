Donald S. McCain
Teaneck - Donald Stephen McCain of Teaneck, New Jersey transitioned from this life on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was a retired New York City Transit Police Officer. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his wife for 61 years Dolores J. Coleman-McCain, Son Dwayne S. McCain (Gale), Son Darren J. McCain (Lourdes), Daughter Deborah, and Son Robert. Grandchildren Greg (Michelle), Tiffany (Eric), Katina, Jaleesa, Jordan, Charmaine, and Taj. Great-grandchildren Aaliyah, William, Riley, Savannah, Mason, and Adrianna Mia. Two Sisters-in-Law. Constance Coleman-Palmer, and Cora Hopkins-McCain. Special Niece, Denise Pullar (Damon). And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The public viewing will take place from 9:00-11:00 am this Monday at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck New Jersey. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Please follow the CDC guidelines.
The family of Donald S. McCain acknowledges with sincere gratitude and appreciation to all individually and collectively a heartfelt Thank You for all your thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness during our time of bereavement.
For further information and to view Donald's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com