1/1
Donald S. McCain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald S. McCain

Teaneck - Donald Stephen McCain of Teaneck, New Jersey transitioned from this life on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was a retired New York City Transit Police Officer. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his wife for 61 years Dolores J. Coleman-McCain, Son Dwayne S. McCain (Gale), Son Darren J. McCain (Lourdes), Daughter Deborah, and Son Robert. Grandchildren Greg (Michelle), Tiffany (Eric), Katina, Jaleesa, Jordan, Charmaine, and Taj. Great-grandchildren Aaliyah, William, Riley, Savannah, Mason, and Adrianna Mia. Two Sisters-in-Law. Constance Coleman-Palmer, and Cora Hopkins-McCain. Special Niece, Denise Pullar (Damon). And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

The public viewing will take place from 9:00-11:00 am this Monday at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck New Jersey. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Please follow the CDC guidelines.

The family of Donald S. McCain acknowledges with sincere gratitude and appreciation to all individually and collectively a heartfelt Thank You for all your thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness during our time of bereavement.

For further information and to view Donald's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved