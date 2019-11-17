|
Donald S. Pavlick, Sr. DDS
Wallington - Donald S. Pavlick, Sr. DDS, 84, of Wallington passed away on November 16, 2019. Born in Passaic, Donald lived in Wallington for most of his life. A parishioner and parish council member of St. Mary's Assumption RC Church, Passaic, he was a Dentist in private practice in Wallington for over 40 years, retiring in 2004. Donald earned his Bachelor's Degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was the dentist for the Wallington school system for many years and was also a member at the Lynx at River Bend Golf Club, Port Jervis, NY.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Kriso). Devoted father of Dr. Anna C. Pavlick of Franklin Lakes and her late husband Neil Ferraiolo, Patricia "Patsy" Baghdo and her husband Camille of Wood-Ridge and the late Dr. Donald S. Pavlick, Jr. who passed away in 2003. Cherished grandfather of Lauren and Sarah Baghdo. Dear brother of Marilyn Sanson, Ellen Koch, Joseph Pavlick and the late Peter Pavlick, Jr.
Visiting Monday 3-9PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Tuesday 8:45AM at the funeral home and 10AM at St. Mary's Assumption RC Church, Passaic. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. www.ShookFH.com