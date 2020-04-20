Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sartor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Sartor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Sartor Obituary
Donald Sartor

Montvale - Donald Sartor, 89, of Montvale, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on April 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He resided at Sunrise of Paramus. He served in the Military's Army Signal Corps Division. He was an Engineering Specialist for Singer Kearfott. His passions included ham radio and flying his private plane. Don was predeceased by his wife Carole in 1993 and his son Donald Jr. on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19. He is survived by his sisters Barbara (husband Phil), Joan (husband Sal), children Mark (wife Diane), Kathleen, and Maria; grandchildren Michelle (husband Chris), Nicole, Torrie (wife Erica), Zachary (wife Alisha), Meghan, great granddaughter Mackenzie; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In his memory, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Park Ridge, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -