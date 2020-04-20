|
Montvale - Donald Sartor, 89, of Montvale, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on April 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He resided at Sunrise of Paramus. He served in the Military's Army Signal Corps Division. He was an Engineering Specialist for Singer Kearfott. His passions included ham radio and flying his private plane. Don was predeceased by his wife Carole in 1993 and his son Donald Jr. on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19. He is survived by his sisters Barbara (husband Phil), Joan (husband Sal), children Mark (wife Diane), Kathleen, and Maria; grandchildren Michelle (husband Chris), Nicole, Torrie (wife Erica), Zachary (wife Alisha), Meghan, great granddaughter Mackenzie; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In his memory, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Park Ridge, NJ.