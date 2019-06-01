Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Demarest, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Demarest, NJ
Closter - Donald T. Merritts Sr. Closter resident for 55 years. Formerly of the Bronx. Passed away May 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by loving wife Patricia. Dear father of Donna (Fred) Giannetti, Marianne Merritts Lamb, Donald T. Jr. and Gerry (Jennifer). Adored Grandy of Matthew Giannetti, Lauren Giannetti, Alison Merritts and Madeline Merritts. One of thirteen children. Survived by brother Robert (Kay) Merritts of Cresskill, NJ and numerous nieces and nephews.

Proud Korean War Veteran. Retired from NYC Sanitation. Longtime Closter Rec. coach. Member of St. Mary's Mr. & Mrs. Club and Closter Seniors.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday June 3rd at St. Joseph's RC Church in Demarest, NJ at 9:30 AM with a Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to in Donnie's memory.
