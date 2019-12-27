Resources
Donald Thomas Mercer

Donald Thomas Mercer Obituary
Donald Thomas Mercer

Rockport, TX - Donald Thomas Mercer, of Rockport, TX, died unexpectedly, at home, at the age of 50 on December 6, 2019. Donald was born in Ridgewood, NJ, on October 13, 1969 and grew up in Wyckoff, NJ.

Don is survived by his mother, Christine Rosenberg, his father, Arnold Mercer, his wife Karen Mercer, his children, Kristi Mercer, Ashley Mercer and Nikki Mercer, his four grandchildren, Mayson, Brooklyn, Kinsley and Harley and his brother, Michael Mercer. He is also survived by his stepmother, Alexis Mercer, and his step brothers, Jeffrey, David, and Michael Del Vecchio.

Donald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He loved watching all his grandchildren grow up.

Donald was a very knowledgeable man who enjoyed his time in the outdoors exploring, fishing, hiking, or tending to his plants.

He will be greatly missed.
