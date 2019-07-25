Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Mahwah - VIGGIANO, Donald, of Mahwah passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born in Shelton, Connecticut and has lived in Mahwah for the last 45 years.

Beloved husband of Arlene Viggiano (nee Emory).

Devoted father of Susan Viggiano-West and Lisa Chamberlin.

Loving grandfather of Micaela, Sophia, Leah and Brooke.

Dear brother of John Viggiano, Sandra White, and Albert Viggiano.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's RC Church on Saturday at 11:30AM.

Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
