Donald W. Adams
Pompton Plains - Donald W. Adams, 88, of Pompton Plains, passed away on July 3, 2019.
Donald proudly served in the US Air Force and had a long career at IBM. He was active in the Boy Scouts and Pacquenac Tennis Club, and will be fondly remembered for his love of tinkering, his unique fashion choices, and his quirky sense of humor.
Donald is lovingly survived by his children, Brian Adams and his girlfriend Victoria Dunn, Doreen Loeffler, Karen Troast and her husband Dwight, and Lynne Dembner and her husband Alan; his grandchildren, Tamra Holzli and her husband Erwin, David Loeffler and his wife Melissa, Michael Loeffler, Mallorie Troast, Eric Loeffler and his wife Kelly, Joel Troast, Daniel Dembner, Jenna Dembner, Joseph Dembner and his wife Molly, and Kenneth Dean and his husband Stafford; and 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Alice; and his sister, Gloria Patrone.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 pm Sunday, July 7 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Monday at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory to the would be greatly appreciated by his family.