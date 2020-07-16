Donald W. Johnson



The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW hereby acknowledge the passing of our late Brother Donald W. Johnson, who passed away on Sunday, July 12th. Brother Johnson was initiated into Local 52 in 1951, and was an IBEW member for 69 years, living in Flanders, New Jersey. A service is being planned for a later date. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









