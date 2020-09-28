1/
Donald W. Lang
Haskell - Donald W Lang passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20,2020.

He was 84. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, he was a resident of Wyckoff and Bloomingdale before moving to Haskell.

Donald was a graphic artist and printer for the Wyckoff News and then Regent Printing before retiring. He was a volunteer fireman for Company#2 in Wyckoff for almost 25 years and became Deputy Chief. He also was a scout leader for the Wyckoff Webelos and a member of the Ramapo Band Parents.He had a true heart to serve.

Above all he was the best father and grandfather anyone could have. His family was everything to him!

Donald is survived by his beloved wife Dolores Lang of 63 years, his son Donald H. Lang and wife Cindy, his daughter Lynda Amels and his cherished granddaughter Elizabeth Amels, his brothers Robert Lang, Kenneth Lang, his sisters Diana Mandara and Carol Lang. His brother John Lang predeceased him. He was loved and adored by his extended family including many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
