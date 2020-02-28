Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mesler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Mesler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald W. Mesler Obituary
Donald W. Mesler

Hawthorne - Donald W. Mesler, 80, of Hawthorne NJ , entered eternal life on February 26, 2020.

Born in Paterson, NJ,to Alford and Lillian (Brower), Donald lived in Paterson and West Milford, NJ, then Northfield, VT before moving to Hawthorne, where he has resided since 2000.

Donald was a graduate of Central High School in Paterson, NJ. After graduation, Donald joined the Coast Guard, and the United States Navy, he then served in the Vermont Army National Guard until his retirement and return to New Jersey.

Donald was also employed as a Police Officer in West Milford before moving to Northfield and opening the Northfield General Store. Upon his return to New Jersey, until his retirement, Donald was employed by the Hawthorne Board of Education.

Donald is survived by his wife of 26 years Dawn ( Buckley/Keyzer), his children, Donald K. Mesler ( P.K) of AZ, John Mesler of Florida and Jill August ( Chris) of NV. He is also survived by his step-children, Sharon Braunlin (Tim), Marinus Keyzer ( Lisa) Kelly Keyzer, Dawn Greenway (Robert) and Kathleen Keyzer-Beard ( Hurron) as well as 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Cinnamon.

Donald was predeceased by his daughter Susan Mesler in 2017.

The family will be holding a memorial service on March 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Grace Bible Church, North Haledon, NJ. Private cremation and ceremony will be held on June 1, 2020 in Randolph, Vermont at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donald's name to the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -