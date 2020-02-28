|
|
Donald W. Mesler
Hawthorne - Donald W. Mesler, 80, of Hawthorne NJ , entered eternal life on February 26, 2020.
Born in Paterson, NJ,to Alford and Lillian (Brower), Donald lived in Paterson and West Milford, NJ, then Northfield, VT before moving to Hawthorne, where he has resided since 2000.
Donald was a graduate of Central High School in Paterson, NJ. After graduation, Donald joined the Coast Guard, and the United States Navy, he then served in the Vermont Army National Guard until his retirement and return to New Jersey.
Donald was also employed as a Police Officer in West Milford before moving to Northfield and opening the Northfield General Store. Upon his return to New Jersey, until his retirement, Donald was employed by the Hawthorne Board of Education.
Donald is survived by his wife of 26 years Dawn ( Buckley/Keyzer), his children, Donald K. Mesler ( P.K) of AZ, John Mesler of Florida and Jill August ( Chris) of NV. He is also survived by his step-children, Sharon Braunlin (Tim), Marinus Keyzer ( Lisa) Kelly Keyzer, Dawn Greenway (Robert) and Kathleen Keyzer-Beard ( Hurron) as well as 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Cinnamon.
Donald was predeceased by his daughter Susan Mesler in 2017.
The family will be holding a memorial service on March 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Grace Bible Church, North Haledon, NJ. Private cremation and ceremony will be held on June 1, 2020 in Randolph, Vermont at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donald's name to the John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack, NJ.