Donald W. Stricker
Mahwah - Donald W. Stricker, 87, on October 15, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Predeceased by his loving wife, Anne T. Stricker and by his son Donald W. Stricker, Jr. Loving father- in-law of Kathleen V. Stricker. Adored father of Kathleen Farina, Mary and husband Randall Sterbinsky, Anne and husband John Sun and Eileen Johnson and partner Craig Carlson. Brother of Robert Stricker. Uncle of many nephews and a niece. Beloved grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his mother and father John Henry and Elizabeth Stricker. He served as an Army Sergeant in the Korean War during 1952-1954 and was awarded the Korean War medal. He gave back to his community by volunteering for 50+ years on the Mahwah Company # 1 Fire Department and Rescue Squad and on the Ambulance Corps. As supervisor, he retired from Eastman Kodak after 35 years of dedicated work. He had a love for Lake George, Cape May, golf, fishing, poker and spending time with his family! Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Don says, thank you for laughs, memories and a full life "GREEN SIDE UP". Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.