Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donald Walter Dietel


1932 - 2019
Donald Walter Dietel Obituary
Donald Walter Dietel

Westwood, - Donald Walter Dietel, 87, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Teaneck, NJ to Walter and Lydia Dietel. Beloved husband of Nancy Dietel. Devoted father of Kenneth, Bruce and his wife Patty, and Chris. Loving grandfather of Eric, Kelliann and her husband Bill, Matthew and his wife Kate, and Thomas. He is predeceased by his sister Audrey. Prior to his retirement, Don was a teacher in the Paramus Public Schools for 31 years. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, September 26 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donald's name to either the Westwood Public Library ESL Program [email protected] or the NJ Audobon Society, njaudonbon.org Becker-funeralhome.com
