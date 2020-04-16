Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Nieradka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Walter Nieradka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Walter Nieradka Obituary
Donald Walter Nieradka

84 of North Creek, NY, formerly of Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born in Wallington, NJ, he lived in Wood-Ridge for almost 40 years.

Don was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stephanie Nieradka. Don was a devoted husband to his wife Janet of 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Carney and her husband Ted of Rochelle Park, NJ, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park, NY, Linda Williford and her husband Stanley of North Creek, NY and Laura Kudlacik and her husband Michael of Emerson, NJ. Loving grandfather of Teddy and his wife Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael. Loving brother to Joyce Carmeli and her husband Dave.

Don graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics and was employed at Curtis Wright and Kaysam Corp. before forming his own business, King Corporation which was located in Hackensack, NJ. While in Wood-Ridge, he was active in a number of civic groups, notably the Wood-Ridge Marshals.

Don discovered his love for the Adirondacks in the 1970s. After summering at Schroon Lake for many years, Don retired to his property in North Creek in 1990. He spent many years selling real estate for Friedman Realty and was an active member of the Adirondack Marathon Committee. Don also enjoyed worldwide travel to places such as Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

Don was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and soon-to-be great grandfather. Don will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.

All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Online condolences may be left at www.vanderplaat.com

A memorial service and a celebration of Don's life will take place in the North Creek, NY area at a later date when family and friends can gather. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to a .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -