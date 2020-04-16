|
Donald Walter Nieradka
84 of North Creek, NY, formerly of Wood-Ridge, NJ, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born in Wallington, NJ, he lived in Wood-Ridge for almost 40 years.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Stephanie Nieradka. Don was a devoted husband to his wife Janet of 60 years. Devoted father of Susan Carney and her husband Ted of Rochelle Park, NJ, Steven Nieradka of Clifton Park, NY, Linda Williford and her husband Stanley of North Creek, NY and Laura Kudlacik and her husband Michael of Emerson, NJ. Loving grandfather of Teddy and his wife Jessica, Christopher, Michael and his wife Samantha, Sean, Cara, Kelsey and her husband Taylor, Kayla, Ali, Katie and Michael. Loving brother to Joyce Carmeli and her husband Dave.
Don graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics and was employed at Curtis Wright and Kaysam Corp. before forming his own business, King Corporation which was located in Hackensack, NJ. While in Wood-Ridge, he was active in a number of civic groups, notably the Wood-Ridge Marshals.
Don discovered his love for the Adirondacks in the 1970s. After summering at Schroon Lake for many years, Don retired to his property in North Creek in 1990. He spent many years selling real estate for Friedman Realty and was an active member of the Adirondack Marathon Committee. Don also enjoyed worldwide travel to places such as Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.
Don was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and soon-to-be great grandfather. Don will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.
All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Online condolences may be left at www.vanderplaat.com
A memorial service and a celebration of Don's life will take place in the North Creek, NY area at a later date when family and friends can gather. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to a .