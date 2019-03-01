Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brookside Cemetery
Englewood, NJ
View Map
Donald Williams Obituary
Donald Williams

Saddle Brook - Donald, 87, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Before retiring, Donald worked for Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck as a Printer, prior to that he worked for over 40 years at General Cable Company originally based in New York City .

Cherished husband of 66 years to the late Nancy Williams (nee Lindemann). Beloved father of Laura Cook and her husband Jim of Landing and the late Walter Williams and father-in-law to Kathi Wlliams. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Kevin) Begraft, Michael (Ryan) Cook and Lindsay Williams-Abbott and great-grandfather of Audrey, Kelsey, Layla and Vincent.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday March 4, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment Brookside Cemetery, Englewood.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the and , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ, 08691.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
