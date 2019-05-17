Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
Donald Wissell Obituary
Donald Wissell

Rochelle Park - Donald, 84, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Maywood, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Before retiring, Donald worked for Mutual of America as a senior executive. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park, NJ. Donald was an Navy veteran who served our country proudly.

Best friend and cherished husband of the late Claire Wissell (nee Warren). Loving father of Catherine, Matthew Wissell and Donald Wissell. Devoted grandfather of Lucas and Olivia. Dear brother of Walter, Kenneth, John and the late Robert Wissell.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or online at www.cancer.org/givehope.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
