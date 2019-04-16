|
|
Donata "Tina" Trovarelli
Ramsey - Donata "Tina" Trovarelli, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Her struggles with lung disease and all her aches and pains were taken away that day by our heavenly father. Beloved mother of Manuela D'Arminio and husband Richard. Cherished Nonna of Nicole & Erica, previously married to Nicola Trovarelli. Dear sister of Lida Rosini & Pasquale Rosini, (both deceased), Ada Gallorini & Dino Gallorini (deceased), Nelda & Ross Cortina, (both deceased), Lisa & Thomas Cariddi (deceased), Guelfo Orsini (deceased) and Carmela Orsini, Anna & Michael Giovannielli, Sara & Michael Sisti. Loving daughter of Luigi Orsini and Elisa Orsini (both deceased). Adored aunt to 19 nieces/nephews and great-aunt to 41 nieces/nephews and 5 great, great-nieces and nephews. She came to this country in 1961 and worked in a factory until retirement age. She enjoyed being with her family very much and always was willing to cook for any type of family event. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4-9 PM with a service being conducted at 7:30 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. Donations may be made in memory of Donata to the , lung.org or the , .