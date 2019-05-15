Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Funeral
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis R. C. Church
50 Lodi , Street,
Hackensack, NJ
Burial
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Donato Campagnola


Donato Campagnola Obituary
Donato Campagnola

Rochelle Park - Donato "Danny" Campagnola, of Rochelle Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 86 years. He was born in Bari , Italy . Prior to retiring, he was a plasterer and union delegate for Operative Plasterers and Cement International Local 262 of the Bronx . He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Beloved son of the late Ruggiero and Amelia (nee Simone). Loving uncle of Roger Campagnola, Edward Campagnola, Emily Hussain, and Cheryl Campagnola. Cherished great uncle of Frank, Daniel, and Autumn. The funeral on Friday, May 17th, at 8:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. . The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi , Street, Hackensack with burial following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus . The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
