Donato Campagnola
Rochelle Park - Donato "Danny" Campagnola, of Rochelle Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the age of 86 years. He was born in Bari , Italy . Prior to retiring, he was a plasterer and union delegate for Operative Plasterers and Cement International Local 262 of the Bronx . He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Beloved son of the late Ruggiero and Amelia (nee Simone). Loving uncle of Roger Campagnola, Edward Campagnola, Emily Hussain, and Cheryl Campagnola. Cherished great uncle of Frank, Daniel, and Autumn. The funeral on Friday, May 17th, at 8:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. . The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi , Street, Hackensack with burial following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus . The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com