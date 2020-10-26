1/
Donna Daybill Myatt
Donna Daybill Myatt

Hampstead, NC - Donna Daybill Myatt, 74, of Hampstead, NC passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, NC.

She was born in Wyckoff, NJ on October 15, 1946, daughter of the late Donald Daybill and Ethel Newcastle Daybill.

Donna was a graduate of Ramapo Regional High School and West Virginia Wesleyan College and also a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was a teacher for 25 years in the Hillsdale, NJ school system until retiring in 2002. Donna was an active church member throughout her life and was a member of the Dare County Master Gardeners and Wyckoff Garden Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially making her beloved Christmas ornaments, quilting, stained glass and gardening. She loved watching her grandson's sporting events, volunteering, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Myatt; two sons, Matthew Myatt and his wife, Jenny of Southern Shores, NC, and Craig Myatt and his wife, Cara of Wilmington, NC; grandsons, Will and Tate Myatt and her beloved dog, Lilly.

A celebration of life to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donna Myatt to the Dare County Cooperative Extension, PO Box 968, Manteo, NC 27954, Attn: Dare County Master Gardener Volunteers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com




Published in The Ridgewood News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
