Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Donna Eisberg


1948 - 2019
Donna Eisberg Obituary
Donna Eisberg

Parlin - Donna Eisberg of Parlin and formerly of Cherry Hill, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born March 14, 1948 to Donald and Patricia Arter (née Nichols) in Jersey City. She was the older sister of Judith Szuwalski, Donald Arter, Charles Arter (deceased), Patrick Arter (deceased), and MaryBeth Elliot.

Donna married Joseph D. Eisberg (deceased) in April 20, 1974. Their love for adventure and travels took them all across the world and the opportunity to live in many places making life long friends along the way.

Donna was the proud mom of Kristen (Paul) Bratowski, Lynn (Robert) Dixon, Joseph (Denise) Eisberg, Karen (John ) Sanzari. Her true pride and joy was being the fun grandma to eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

After spending a career in advertising, she retired to doing what she loved most, spending time with family and friends. During football season she could loudly be heard cheering on the Giants and in the spring her favorite, the Mets. Friday nights were filled with Bingo, a movie or dinner with a friend. Donna truly has a zest for life and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
